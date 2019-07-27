Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.5% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,019,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 2,048,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. 19,983,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,641,872. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

