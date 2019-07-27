Petroshale (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Petroshale Inc (CVE:PSH) shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, 10,167,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20,338% from the average session volume of 49,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSH. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

PetroShale Inc, a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and consolidation of interests primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. It owns interests in the Antelope field covering an area of 1,639 net acres located in North Dakota; approximately 1,931 net acres in the South Berthold area of North Dakota; approximately 340 net acres in the North Nesson area; and approximately 120 acres in the Stockyard Creek area of North Dakota, the United States.

