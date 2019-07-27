Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

PRGO opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 15,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

