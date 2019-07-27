Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Up 32.6% in July

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,989,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 5,269,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $44,386,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 77.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 165.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,927,000 after purchasing an additional 439,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,158,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 861,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

