PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. The Company acquires, develops and operates oil and natural gas properties. PermRock Royalty Trust is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 20,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.85. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. On average, analysts predict that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

