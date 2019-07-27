PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

