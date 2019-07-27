Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $550.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUB. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $39,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,875 shares of company stock worth $518,073. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

