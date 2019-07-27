Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Down 28.4% in July

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 248,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $114,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,247.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $749,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 6,903.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 126,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $452.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

