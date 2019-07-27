Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $82.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. 162,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $251,925.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,587. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 542.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

