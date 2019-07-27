Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Shares of SKIS stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Peak Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.