PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.06

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.11. PDL BioPharma shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 14,459 shares traded.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $352.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 6,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000,003. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,386,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 78,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 211,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.