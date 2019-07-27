Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 billion.Paypal also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.12-3.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.30.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

