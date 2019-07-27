Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4330-4380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.12-3.17 EPS.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.03.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.