Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.98 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.12-3.17 EPS.

Paypal stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 7,995,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,520. Paypal has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.03.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $3,371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 553,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,238,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

