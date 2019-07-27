Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.54

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and traded as low as $18.01. Pason Systems shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 63,994 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSI. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.50.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$82.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Pason Systems Company Profile (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.