Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.28.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $582.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.31. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $513.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.59 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.