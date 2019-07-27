PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PARINGA RESOURC/S (NASDAQ:PNRL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64. PARINGA RESOURC/S has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

About PARINGA RESOURC/S

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States.

