Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 305 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.98. 4,014,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.73. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

