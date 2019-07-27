Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.09.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.01. 836,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,895. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.