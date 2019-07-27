Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.91-1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.02 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.09.

PKG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $102.01. 836,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,477. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

