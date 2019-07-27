Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Pacific City Financial stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96. Pacific City Financial has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In related news, Director Don Rhee acquired 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $298,598.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ju sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 192,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

