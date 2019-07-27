PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $76.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $355,196.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,829.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $1,554,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 471,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

