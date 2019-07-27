Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 96,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,602. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.