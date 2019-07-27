OST Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Upbit, Huobi and Coinsuper. OST has a market cap of $9.25 million and $685,576.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00293356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.01609402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00118664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000603 BTC.

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,801,645 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Binance, Coinsuper, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

