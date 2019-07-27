Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 58.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $15.55 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.90 or 0.06096481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,388,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.