Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. 84,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,867. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $802.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

