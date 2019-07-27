OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

