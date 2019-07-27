O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.37-17.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00-10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.37-17.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.79 on Friday, hitting $383.79. 553,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $298.11 and a one year high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.47.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

