O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.73-4.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.81. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.37-17.47 EPS.

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.79. 553,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $298.11 and a twelve month high of $414.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

