O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Consolidated Communications to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.47.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $383.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $298.11 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total transaction of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $259,779,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,741,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $60,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

