Orca Investment Management LLC Has $665,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.22. 4,580,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,858. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.52. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

