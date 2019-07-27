Oppenheimer Trims BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price to $50.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.21.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,583. The stock has a market cap of $803.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,943,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 680,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 331,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 242,859 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

