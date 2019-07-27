Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269,903 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

