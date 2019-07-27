Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $16,370.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00292796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.01570366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,191,712 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

