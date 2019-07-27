Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Onespan had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Onespan updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 352,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,473. Onespan has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $638.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. National Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, insider Scott Clements acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $487,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Onespan during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

