ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.96.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,983.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,754 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 91.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 774,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 166,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,409 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

