Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.70%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

OMCL traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Craig Hallum raised Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $142,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,168.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $4,155,316.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,818 shares of company stock worth $10,426,815. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

