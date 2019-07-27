Oldfield Partners LLP Raises Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In other news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $204,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. 3,778,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.74. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,420.00 price target (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $79.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.