Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.44

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and traded as low as $36.69. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 100,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 544.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

