Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Short Interest Down 63.6% in July

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.