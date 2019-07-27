Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 430 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,867,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,192,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,820,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after buying an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,368,000 after buying an additional 175,580 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

