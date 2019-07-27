Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,259,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.31. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

