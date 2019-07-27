Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,220 shares of company stock worth $2,541,220 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 10,396,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,054. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

