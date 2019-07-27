Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 94,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.79. 1,623,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,567. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

