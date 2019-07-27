Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 4,745,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.