NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTDTY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.56. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

