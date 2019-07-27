Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.16 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE NVS opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a market cap of $213.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novartis has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

