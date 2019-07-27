NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Shares of NG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,066. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $111,728.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 619,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,395.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Lang sold 66,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $291,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,484 shares of company stock worth $2,230,098 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 28.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

