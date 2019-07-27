Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 35,567 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,567 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

KO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,451,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.