Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.30-19.55 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $19.30-19.55 EPS.

NOC traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $358.96.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.35.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.